Delta Charter opens its home schedule a day early as the Storm host Delhi Thursday at Delta Charter in a Disttrict 2-1A contest.
The game was moved up a day because of an official shortage.
“Our guys are excited about playing, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of our home crowd,” said Delta Charter coach Blake Wheeler. “We had a great following at D’Arbonne Woods and can’t wait to see what this week is like.”
Delta Charter defeated D’Arbonne Woods 28-14 Friday.
Delhi’s season-opener against Madison was cancelled after an incident between Delhi and Tallulah individuals involving a shooting.
“I hate that for their guys and coaches,” Wheeler said.
Delhi was the No. 19 seed in Class 1A last year and upset No. 14 Arcadia 14-12 before losing to Grand Lake, which advanced to the 1A finals.
“They are big and fast and have a lot of good skilled players,” Wheeler said. “Their defense flies around the football. We have to execute and keep our mistakes to a minimum.”
