Fresh off an open date, Delta Charter hosts Lakeview Friday, which is coming off a surprising 28-6 win over LaSalle Friday.
Lakeview, which was 1-9 last season, is currently 3-1.
“They are huge up front,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “They have a nose guard who is 70 pounds heavier than me, and he’s a monster. Their quarterback is a dual threat, and he likes to get the ball on the perimeter to No. 1 (Dillon Pikes) who is a gamebreaker.”
Lakeview scored all 28 points against LaSalle in the first half before the injury of southpaw quarterback CJ Jones, and the Gators defense took over from their to snatch the team’s third straight win, matching its longest winning streak since 2019.
Pikes led the Gators on the ground and through the air receiving, totaling three touchdowns on the night.
Running back Kaleb Collins accounted for the other touchdown as the Gators defeated a LaSalle team which had outscored its opponents 125-16 in its first three wins.
All three touchdowns that they Gators have allowed have come in the second half with the game already in hand.
Wheeler said Delta Charter linebacker Jaylen Watson is out for the season after dislocating his knee.
“We talked before the season if we stayed healthy we felt we could have a real good year,” Wheeler said. “We certainly don’t need to lose anyone else.”
Wheeler said the open date was good for the Storm.
“Juvari (Singleton) and Ron (Ellis) were banged up, but they should be ready to go,” he said. “I think the time off really helped us. We need to show up focused this week, for sure.”
