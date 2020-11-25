Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler spent most of Saturday preparing for a Class 1A first round playoff game by looking at film of Plain Dealing.
And then Plain Dealing head coach Christopher Wilson phoned Wheeler later Saturday to tell him he had Covid-19 and his team would not able to compete in the playoffs.
“That’s the way it is, said Wheeler, whose team has not played a game the last three weeks because of Covid-19. “I had to start all over breaking down film on LaSalle.
The Storm, No. 13 in the Class 1A power rankings, hosts No. 20 LaSalle.
The Tigers are 1-5. No one is overlooking LaSalle, whose only win was a season-opening 32-0 shutout of Ringgold.
The Tigers have losses to Franklin Parish, Jena, St. Mary, Block and DeQuincy.
“Their record is very deceiving,” Wheeler said. “They have played some good teams.”
Wheeler said LaSalle has a typical team this year.
“They are big and very mobile,” Wheeler said. “I am very impressed with their discipline. We are going to have to execute. They have seniors who want to keep playing like we do.”
The winner of the Delta Charter-LaSalle game faces No. 4 White Castle, which received a first-round bye.
White Castle defeated Delta Charter 32-6 in the second round last year after Delta Charter upset Plain Dealing in the first round.
White Castle lost to Oak Grove in the Class 1A state finals.
