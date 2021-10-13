Delta Charter hosts defending Division IV state runner-up and top-rated Ouachita Christian Friday at Delta Charter.
The Storm are off to their best start ever, while Ouachita Christian is 6-0, posting impressive wins over Oak Grove, Cedar Creek and St. Frederick.
“I told our guys don’t let the moment be too big for you,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “Just go out and play the best ball to your ability.”
Ouachita Christian is led by the dynamic combination of quarterback Landon Graves and wide receiver Tritand Wiley.
Graves has passed for 1,295 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Wiley has 28 catches for 762 yards and 13 TDs.
Chad Strickland has rushed for 499 yards for the Eagles.
“They are the cream of the crop in the district,” Wheeler said. “We have to get pressure on the quarterback and do our best to shut down Wiley. He is the real deal. He has real good speed and if you put the ball in his area he is going to catch it.”
Ouachita Christian lost to Calvary in the state finals last year.
The two teams did not play last year because of Covid-19 shortening the schedule.
Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh said his team has been playing better each week.
“We’ve been blessed in that we’ve been able to stay healthy,” Fitzhugh said. “We’re starting to get in sync better. Delta Charter has some good athletes and scheme-wise they are doing good things on offense. They run a lot of misdirection and our defense has to be very disciplined. We need to play our best ball against them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.