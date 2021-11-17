After securing the No. 8 seed and a first round bye in the Class 1A playoffs, Delta Charter returns to action Friday in a regional playoff game at home against No. 9 Basile.
Delta Charter finished 6-4 on the season, defeating Class 2A surprise team D’Arbonne Woods in its opener, and posting wins over Delhi, River Oaks, Sicily Island, Tensas and Beekman Charter, while falling to Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian, Cedar Creek and St. Frederick.
The Storm were outscored 100-0 in its final two games.
“That really grates on you as a coach, especially being an offensive coach,” said Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler. ”I know what the guys are capable of. We just have to go out and execute.”
Basile finished its season at 6-4 before defeating Magnolia School of Excellence of Shreveport 52-12 Friday in a first-round playoff contest.
“They play really good football,” Wheeler said. “It’s a battle of two evenly-matched teams. They have 12 seniors and they are a fundamentally sound football team. They play hard and they play together. They have been battle tested. We havre got to be able to match their intensity.”
Wheeler said the bye was beneficial.
“We got a chance to get healthier and worked a lot of fundamentals,” Wheeler said. “We worked on a sound scheme to go against any front we face.”
“I’ve been on both sides,” said Basile head coach Benjamin Bertrand of having a bye. “It’s been good for us in the past to get people healthier. But I’m glad we played Friday because it gave us another opportunity to be prepared for Friday.”
The Bearcats had to forfeit their opener against Lake Arthur before dropping games to St. Edmund and Sacred Heart.
After a win over Hamilton Christian, Basile lost to Grand Lake 13-6 before winning its next six games.
“We don’t have any superstars,” Bertrand said. “We like to spread the ball around. We have different ones step up. If someone is having an off game we have someone else who can step up for us.”
Bertrand said he is impressed with Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton.
“He does a good job of running the football,” Bertrand said. “Their offensive line does a good job opening holes and the quarterback has good players around him. We have to take care of the football and limit mistakes.”
Bertrand has been at Basile for eight years.
Basile lost to Oberlin in the quarterfinals in 2019, and got Kentwood in the quarterfinals in 2018.
The Bearcats have advanced to the quarterfinals under Bertrand five times
“We just want to get over that hump,” Bertrand said. “But we run into teams like Oak Grove and Kentwood.”
The Delta Charter-Basile winner will face the winner of No. 1 Logansport and No. 16 Arcadia.
