Delta Charter hosts St. Frederick for its final regular season home game Friday, with hopes of getting a first-round playoff game at home in three weeks.
To do that may be an enormous challenge with the home game with St. Fred and away games at Cedar Creek and Ouachita Christian.
“We’ve built some confidence,” said Storm Head Coack Blake Wheeler, whose team has won three games in a row. “We just have to continue to execute. We know the challenge ahead of us. But you won’t see any fear in our players’ eyes.”
St. Fred is 2-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to Class A defending state champion Oak Grove 14-6.
“St. Fred has a great defense and they run the ball really well,” Wheeler said. “We have to rise up and do the little things really well. We’re excited about the contest and playing at home.”
