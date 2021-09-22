Delta Charter defeated River Oaks 30-16 in Monroe Friday to put the Storm at 3-0 — the first time in school history DCS has started out 3-0.
“You can’t do much better than we have the first three weeks,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “The guys have been playing good football. They are really responding to what we are telling them and have been up the challenge each week.”
The contest was stopped for about an hour in the first quarter because of lightning.
The Storm defense held River Oaks to 125 rushing yards and 139 passing yards in the contest.
“We had a couple of mistakes, but we pretty much had them bottled up all night,” Wheeler said. “The defense really stormed to the football.”
The Storm rushed for 243 yards, with Payten Roberts counting for 187 yards.
Roberts scored on runs of 17, 4 and 25 yards for the Storm.
“On Payten’s last touchdown he broke five or six tackles and then ran over another player,” Wheeler said.
Roberts has rushed for 460 yards through three games.
Roberts scored on a 17-yard run with quarterback Juvari Singleton running in the conversion for an 8-0 Storm lead.
Aidan Parker put River Oaks on the board with a 38-yard field goal in the opening period.
Roberts scored on runs 4 and 25 yards and Singleton ran in another conversion.
“Delta Charter did a good job against us, they were well prepared,” said River Oaks head coach Robert Hannah.”They gave us problems with their team speed.”
Payton Odom passed 60 yards to Parker, who kicked the extra point as the Mustangs trailed 22-10 at halftime.
Singleton passed to Jestin Garrison for a Delta Charter score.
“That was a fade route and Juvari put the ball right on the money,” Wheeler said.
The final River Oaks score came in the final period as Odom and Parker combined on a 24-yard pass play.
Delta Charter plays at defending two-time state champion Oak Grove on Friday.
River Oaks plays at Montgomery Friday.
Montgomery won by forfeit over Beekman. The Tigers lost to Rayville 50-46.
Delta Charter is currently ranked No. 7 in the Class A power rankings.
Oak Grove is listed at No. 12 in the power rankings.
Block High, which has had to forfeit its last two games because of COVID-19 is ranked No. 10.
Tensas High School is sitting at No. 21, while Sicily Island is ranked No. 25.
Sicily Island hosts Tensas Friday.
