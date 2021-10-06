Delta Charter improved to a school best 4-1 as the Storm defeated rival Sicily Island 30-14 Friday night in a contest delayed 30 minutes by lightning.
It was also Delta Charter’s Homecoming.
“It feels really good to be 4-1,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler.”Our kids took care of business Friday despite all of the distractions. We took advantage of every opportunity. It’s always good to see the kids taking to the teaching and exceeding on the field. They are comfortable with the scheme.”
Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries and passed for two touchdowns.
Jared Barron was on the receiving end of both touchdown passes, covering 50 and 10 yards.
Singleton and Payten Roberts added touchdowns, while Ronald Ellis Jr., added a two-point conversion.
Ellis also had an interception.
Roberts and Robert Doss led the Storm defense with eight tackles each.
Sicily Island fell to 1-4.
“It wasn’t one of our best performances,” said Sicily Island head coach Curtis Shavers. “We came up with four turnovers in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize. Defensively, I thought we played well, but, as always, we had a couple of breakdowns. We had a chance to take the lead early, but had critical mistakes. I think our guys let the weather get in their heads, but it was the same conditions on their side.”
Delta Charter led 24-0 in the third quarter.
Delta Charter travels to Tensas in St. Joseph Friday night for a district contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.