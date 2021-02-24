Delta Charter and Monterey girls basketball teams lost first-round playoff games this past weekend.
Delta Charter fell to LaSalle 45-30 in Jena on Saturday.
The Lady Storm were the No. 16 seed, while LaSalle as No. 17. The game was originally scheduled for Ferriday, but had to be moved because of issues with the Delta Charter gym due to the winter storm.
LaSalle led Delta Charter 11-8 after one period and 17-16 at halftime. The Lady Tigers led 32-27 going into the final period before outscoring the Lady Storm 13-3 in the final period.
“They ran a box-and-one the entire game,” said Delta Charter head coach Ronald Ellis. “They concentrated on stopping Shyvlie (Blaney) but the other girls stepped up. It was close until the final three minutes. We were pressing them and they got a couple of easy lay-ups.”
Blaney led Delta Charter with nine points.
Monterey, the No. 21 seed, fell to No. 12 Choudrant 44-13 on Sunday. That game was pushed back a day because of the weather.
“We’ve struggled the second half of the season,” said Monterey girls coach Eric Richard. “We haven’t been able to play in about three weeks because of COVID-19 and now the weather. We had no practice before Sunday’s game and it absolutely showed. You could tell we have not shot the basketball in a while. Half of the girls on the team since don’t have electricity. It’s a wonder we got to play, and it’s even more of a wonder we got through the season. That was quite an accomplishment.”
