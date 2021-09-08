Delta Charter totaled 354 yards in total offense in its season opener Friday at D’Arbonne Woods in Famerville, posting a 28-14 win over the Timberwolves.
“I am super proud of our guys,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. ’We had a clean game for the most part and our defense was flying all over the field. Coach (Tommy) Tharp always has a tough scheme to defend, but our guys did a good job on the edge showed discipline and stayed with their keys.”
Delta Charter jumped out on top early as Juvari Singleton passed 30 yards to a wide open Jared Barron down the middle for the first score of the season.
Payten Roberts, who rushed for 124 yards on 16 carries, added two TDs and a two-point conversion run for Delta Charter, while Singleton ran in another score.
Singleton finished 7-of-78 for 68 yards, and rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries.
“Our offensive line, led by Chase McGraw, blocked well all night,” Wheeler said. “D’Arbonne Woods has a big squad.”
Curtis Bullitts led the Storm defense with 10 tackles. Roberts added nine, while Jestin Garrison and Davis Cooper collected seven tackles.
Delta Charter hosts Delhi Thursday in its home opener.
The game was moved up a day because of a referee shortage.
