Ten Delta Charter football players were named to the All-District 2-1A in a district with two defending state champions.
Named to the first team were senior running back Tre Griffin, senior athlete Kenzeric Hollins, senior offensive lineman Will Procell, senior defensive lineman Luke Roberson and senior linebacker Peyten Roberts.
Named to the second team for the Storm were junior offensive lineman Chase McGraw, junior defensive lineman Jared Barron, freshman defensive back Juvari Singleton and junior cornerback Jestin Garrison.
