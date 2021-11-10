Delta Charter managed only 31 total offensive yards on 42 plays Thursday as the Storm fell to St. Frederick 43-0 Thursday in Monroe.
“Their defense is pretty special,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “But we told our guys if you lose the line of scrimmage it’s over.”
The Storm received a first-round bye in the Class A playoffs as the No. 8 seed and will host the winner of No. 9 Basile and No. 24 Magnolia School of Excellence.
“This is huge for us,” Wheeler said. “This gives us time to get healthy and work on some things.”
Delta Charter’s opening season 28-14 win over D’Arbonne Woods ended up being a huge victory for the Storm, as the Timberwolves were one of the top surprises in the state with a 6-3 record, which gave Delta Charter more points.
“I was pulling for D’Arbonne Woods each week after our game,” Wheeler said.
If Delta Charter wins next week, the Storm will likely travel to No. 1 Logansport the following week.
“We would love to be playing Thanksgiving week,:” Wheeler said.
St. Fred scored 21 points in the first quarter against Delta Charter Friday.
Warriors running back Michael Thompson scored from 17 and 62 yards out in the second frame to give the Warriors a 22-0 edge against Delta Charter.
Thompson rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in the victory.
Davis Dansby caught a 30-yard touchdown pass at the end of the quarter to give St. Frederick a 29-0 advantage at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.