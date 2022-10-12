After two straight bruising and tough losses, Delta Charter improved its record to 3-2 with a 52-8 win over Tensas Thursday in St. Joseph.
“That game was just what we needed,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “It was good to get back on a winning trend. The guys took care of business early. We were able to just hand the ball off and execute. We got to rest a lot of guys, and a lot of our younger players got a chance to play. It was just what we needed.”
Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton, who had to leave the Storm’s loss to Lakeview two weeks ago after suffering an injury, completed 10-of-11 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing five times for 58 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
“We were able to sit Juvari for the second half,” Wheeler said.
Otis Bates carried the ball nine times for 74 yards and a touchdown.
Ron Ellis caught two passes for 55 yards.
Jayden Griffin had three receptions for 50 yards.
Tyrin Singleton caught three passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Davis Cooper had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Ellis collected five tackles on defense, broke up two passes, grabbed an interception and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Delta Charter, which will be competing in Select Division IV this postseason, is currently No. 19 in the power rankings.
The top 24 teams advance to the playoffs.
Delta Charter hosts Sicily Island Friday for Homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.