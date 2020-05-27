Daniel Rivera, who started up the soccer program at Delta Charter School six years ago, has resigned to attend graduate school in New Orleans.
Rivera is continuing his education in Finance.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Rivera said. “The past six years I’ve been doing something related to soccer nearly every day, so it’s going to be very different.”
Delta Charter high school principal Jimmy Comeaux said he has received a couple of inquiries for a soccer coach who will also teach Spanish.
“Replacing Daniel is a hard order to fill,” Comeaux said. “He’s taught the kids a lot, made them competitive and did a great job in the classroom. He really cares about the kids.”
Delta Charter’s boys and girls teams both just missed out on the playoffs this past year.
Delta Charter boys lost in the first round of the 2018 playoffs, while the Lady Storm upset Opelousas Catholic 1-0 in the first round two years ago before falling to Ascension Episcopal in the second round.
Delta Charter became eligible to compete in the LHSAA three years ago.
“There were a lot of highlights,” Rivera said. “We went from a team where most players had no experience to competing and performing well against the best teams.”
“I think we did a lot to grow the sport in the community,” Rivera said. “Not only at Delta Charter, but with other players with the Miss-Lou soccer club. The hardest part is telling the players and their parents. The support I have had here has been really nice. I am going to miss it all.”
Christal McGlothin, who has assisted Rivera since he started the program, will continue to assist.
“Christal has been such a great asset,” Rivera said.
“That’s the good thing about having Christal is that someone very familiar with the program will be able to assist the new coach,” Comeaux said.
Rivera admitted the timing with the coronavirus may not have been the best for his decision.
“Who knows how things will look a year from now,” he said. “I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
