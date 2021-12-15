Delta Charter and Sicily Island were represented on the 2021 2-1A All-District Team.
Named on the first team for Delta Charter were junior Aidan Ferguson on the offensive line, senior running back Payten Roberts, senior athlete Juvari Singleton, senior defensive lineman Chase McGraw and senior defensive back Jestin Garrison,
Representing Sicily Island on the first team were junior running back Javelyn Robinson, junior athlete Zavier Bates, junior defensive lineman Ricky Tolliver Jr., and freshman special teams gunner Gartarius Cooper.
Named to the second team were Delta Charter senior tight end Jared Barron, linebacker Curtis Bullitts and sophomore linebacker Davis Cooper,.
Representing Sicily Island on second team were freshman receiver Gertarrius Cooper, freshman defensive lineman and defensive flex Jimmy Parker, junior offensive lineman Ricky Tolliver Jr., eighth-grade offensive lineman William Little, freshman running back O’Marrion Jordan, junior defensive back, kicker and punter Austin Polk and junior Zyrian Dunbar at gunner.
Honorable mentions named from Delta Charter were freshman offensive lineman Jaylen Ivy, junior offensive lineman Parker Blaney, junior defensive lineman Robert Doss, sophomore wide receiver Ronald Ellis Jr., freshman linebacker Tyrin Singleton and sophomore defensive lineman Otis Bates.
Ouachita Christian School wide receiver Tristan Wiley was named overall Most Valuable Player.
OCS quarterback Landon Graves was named Offensive MVP, while Casey Cobb of OCS and Kaleb Proctor of Oak Grove shared District 2-1A Most Valuable Defensive Player awards on the team.
