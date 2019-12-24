Delta Charter and Sicily Island were well represented on the All-District 2-1A football team that was led by co-MVPs Hunter Herring of Ouachita Christian and Otis Moore of Oak Grove, who both helped lead their teams to state championships.
Named to the first team on offense for Delta Charter were senior quarterback Kavarius Whitehead and junior running back Tre Griffin.
Named first team defense for the Storm were senior lineman Cole Beard and senior linebacker Chandler Harrison.
Gabe Cross of Sicily island was named first team defensive lineman.
Named to the second team offense for Delta Charter were offensive lineman junior Luke Roberson and wide receivers Payten Roberts, a sophomore, and senior Ny’kell Brooks.
Representing Sicily Island on the second team offense were Ricky Tolliver Jr., and Damon Price Jr.
Named second team defense for Delta Charter was senior linebacker Carson Cupit.
Named to the District 2-1A second team defense for Sicily Island were Jimmy Parker and Zavier Ramirez.
Honorable mentions for Delta Charter are Juinr Drew Brown, senior Hayden McFarland, freshman Robert Doss, junior Will Procell and senior Ryan Lance.
Honorable mentions for Sicily Island are Montrell Jackson, Jonavion Tolliver, Xavier Bates, Maurice Humphries Jr., Deven Kerry, Avery Brazell, David Winningham and John Polk.
