Delta Charter soccer competes at Grace Christian By Joey Martin Dec 21, 2022 Delta Charter's boys and girls played two games each at the Grace Christian Tournament in Alexandria last week.Delta Charter girls tied Buckeye 0-0 Thursday.Olivia Hedrick played goalie for the Lady Storm, who were missing two starters.Delta Charter boys fell to Buckeye 1-0. The Lady Storm fell to Leesville 3-0, while the boys fell 7-0 to Buckeye.Delta Charter's girls home game against Franklin Parish on Monday was rained out. FP does not have boys soccer.Delta Charter is scheduled to host Bolton today (Wednesday).
