Delta Charter School kicked off its soccer season at the Pineville Tournament this past weekend.
Delta Charter's boys lost to Buckeye 2-1 on Friday. The Storm fell to Opelousas Catholic 5-0 Saturday.
Delta Charter ended tournament play tying Tioga 1-1 on Saturday.
Zac Clayton and Jacob Hawkins each scored a goal for DCS.
The Lady Storm tied Leesville 2-2 on Friday.
Delta Charter blanked Bolton 8-0.
In their final game Saturday, the Lady Storm fell to Grace Christian 6-0.
Olivia Lancaster scored four goals for Delta Charter.
Jordyn Sharp scored three goals, while Ally Crofford netted two. Saige Smith and Jaci McFarland each scored a goal.
"I thought the girls had a good chance to win the tournament, but didn't capitalize on a couple of chances," said Delta Charter coach Daniel Rivera. "We've got a good group of boys and girls and they will get better as the season goes along."
Delta Charter's girls fell to Ouachita Parish 5-0 on November 19.
Delta Charter boys and girls will compete at a tournament in Lafayette this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.