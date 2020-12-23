Delta Charter's girls soccer team continued their winning ways, while the boys picked up their first wins of the season at the Grace Tournament Tournament in Pineville on Monday after the tournament was postponed Saturday.
Delta Charter's girls shut out Grant 5-0 in the Grace Christian Tournament in Tioga Saturday.
Chloe Smith and Olivia Lancaster scored two goals each against Grace Christian.
Shyvlie Blaney added a goal.
Blaney played goalie for most of the game until Addie Johnson took over in the final couple of minutes.
Collecting assists were Emma Graves, Lily McCarty and Cailey Geoghegan.
Following a 5-0 win over Grant Saturday, the Lady Storm improved to 7-2-1 with a 4-0 win over Buckeye.
Olivia Lancaster scored two goals for Delta Charter, while Lily McCarty and Chloe Smith scored one goal each.
Ally Crofford had two assists, while Cailey Geoghegan and Emma Graves each had assists.
"The girls played hard," said Delta Charter coach Christal McGlothin. "They have really been serious and worked hard in practice to get where we are. I gave them Christmas week off in practice and challenged them to run and keep a ball at their feet while at home. That’s going to be the key, not to lose what we have built so far. Though we have an outstanding record so far we can’t let our heads get too big. We will begin district play after the holidays and those games just won’t be the same. But, I have faith in them and know that we can continue this winning streak all the way to playoffs if the mind set is there and they want it."
Delta Charter's boys defeated Tioga 3-1.
Zac Clayton collected two goals. Bradford Prunty and Kenneth Roberts each had assists.
Eli Sharp scored off a corner kick.
The Storm edged Buckeye 1-0.
Clayton scored the only goal on a penalty kick after he was fouled in the box.
"I am super proud of these boys," said McGlothin, who is assisted by her son, former Storm soccer player Alden Cupit. "They were off to a real rocky start and haven’t won a game. Their heads have been hanging. I hope this tournament gave them the confidence they needed moving forward. They played to win in these games. Alden has done a phenomenal job with them. He changed the formation and focused on defense. It’s amazing as a coach to see your players take what they have learned in practice and implement in the games. And that’s just what these boys did."
Delta Charter girls host Tioga January 4, 2021 at 5 p.m., while the boys follow taking on Glenmora in a district contest at 6:30 p.m.
