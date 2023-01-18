Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Locally heavy thunderstorms ending early, then becoming clear after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
After being shut out for two straight games, the Delta Charter boys and girls soccer teams put points on the board in losses to Class 3A Tioga Saturday in Tioga.
The Lady Storm fell to No. 11 Tioga 4-1 as Sydney Sharp scored off an assists on a drop pass from younger sister Lainey Sharp.
“It was going well, but then I had a player get sick on the field in the first half,” said Delta Charter soccer coach Christal McGlothin. “Right after half I had a player go down with a neck injury, who was taken by ambulance. So again, we were down to 10 players on the field. We were so excited at the beginning because we finally had 11 players plus a sub which has been very rare all year. We have struggled not having enough players all season, but they don’t give up.”
The Delta Charter boys fell to Tioga 6-3.
“The boys had the best game we have had in a long while,” McGlothin said.
Layne King scored two goals for Delta Charter.
“This assist came from a wonderful cross by Jadyn Jones to Carter Clayton, who headed it and Layne scored,” McGlothin said.
Kenneth Roberts scored the other goal on a free kick.
On Monday night, Delta Charter’s girls blanked Wossman 6-0.
Sidney Sharp had the hat trick for the Lady Storm, scoring three goals. Lainey Sharp, Emma Graves and Jaci McFarland each scored a goal.
Paisley Pahnka had an assist.
Olivia Hedrick served as goaltender for the first half. Lainey and Sydney had time in goal in the second half.
The Delta Charter boys fell 8-0 to Sterlington Monday in Ferriday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.