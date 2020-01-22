Delta Charter's soccer teams split a pair of games Monday at Grace Christian.
The Delta Charter boys blanked Grace Christian 6-0.
Landon Davis was in goal for the Storm.
Zac Clayton scored two goals, while Jacob Hawkins, Andrew Dillard, Payten Roberts and Chandler Harrison had one goal each.
Grace Christian is 14-2 on the season.
Delta Charter hosts St. Frederick Thursday.
