Delta Charter split a pair of soccer games Thursday in Ferriday as the Lady Storm blanked Rapides 8-0, while Delta Charter's boys fell to the Mustangs 7-2.
Randa White played goaltender for DCS as Abigail McIntosh was out with the flu.
Lily McCarthy and Chloe Smith had two goals for the Lady Storm.
Rapides' boys team is ranked No. 2 in the state.
"Our teams played well, but we're not capitalizing on situations," said Delta Charter head coach Daniel Rivera. "We're missing some big shots and big moments, But we've faced some tough competition. The boys game was hard fought until the last 10 minutes."
Delta Charter travels to Rapides on January 7. The Lady Storm will play Rapides, while the Delta Charter boys take on Glenmora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.