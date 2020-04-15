Delta Charter was well represented on the District 2-IV Soccer Team.
Named to the first team were seniors Chandler Harrison, Jacob Hawkins, Thomas Geoghegan and Chloe Smith on the girls team.
Hawkins was also named to the All-Cenla Team.
Named to the second team were junior Zac Clayton, junior Ally Crofford and sophomore Saige Smith.
Named as honorable mentions were Landon Davis, Bradford Prunty, Jordyn Sharp and Calley Geoghegan.
Delta Charter's boys finished 7-9-2, missing out on the playoffs by one spot.
The Storm finished tied for second place in District 2-IV.
Delta Charter was the No. 25 team in the Division IV power rankings.
The top 24 teams advanced to the playoffs.
Grace Christian was the only other team in District 2-IV to not make the playoffs
“The first, third, fourth and fifth place teams made the playoffs, but that's just the way it goes," said Delta Charter soccer coach Daniel Rivera.
Menard, which won District 2-IV, lost to Newman in the semifinals.
Newman defeated Christ Episcopal 1-0 in the Divsion IV boys championship game.
The Lady Storm finished 7-10-6.
Newman defeated Christ Episcopal 1-0 for the girls championship.
"We have a lot to build on but we're really going to miss our seniors," Rivera said. "We just have to keep moving forward."
Grace Christian junior Abbey Pitts was named as the All-Cenla small school girls co-MVP by the area's coaches.
It was a breakthrough year for the Grace Christian girls, who advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Like Grace's girls, Buckeye's boys built on their strong 2018-19 campaign and ended an eight-year playoff drought behind the foot of Jacob Landry.
Landry was awarded the All-Cenla small schools boys overall MVP after scoring 24 goals and tallying 10 assists.
District 2-IV rivals Menard and Rapides garnered the rest of the small school boys awards as Eagles coach Jeremy Poklemba won Coach of the Year, Eagle senior Cole Arbour winning Defensive MVP and Mustang senior Jonathan Cruz earning Offensive MVP.
Menard went 15-4-2 with a trip to the Division IV quarterfinals, while Rapides made the Division IV with Cruz as its leading scorer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.