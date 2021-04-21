Delta Charter’s softball team finished ranked No. 7 in the Class A power rankings, earning a first round by in the playoffs.
The Storm faced No. 10 Centerville Tuesday in a first round contest at Delta Charter.
DCS’ district foe Oak Grove is No. 1, followed by LaSalle, Merryville, Montgomery, Logansport and Oberlin.
“I think No. 7 is fitting for us,” said Delta Charter head coach Jeannie Beach. “We’ve played a lot of good teams.”
District foe St. Frederick is ranked No.5 in Division IV, while district foe Cedar Creek is sixth and Ouachita Christian is nine.
Delta Charter fell to Avoyelles Charter 7-1 in its final regular season contest on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings scored three runs in the third and sixth innings.
Sophie Cooper doubled and Jaden Boydstun and Shyvlie Blaney singled for DCS’ hits.
The Lady Storm committed five errors.
Avoyelles Charter collected seven hits and had seven batters draw walks.
“I don’t know why we can’t play well at home,” Beach said.
The winner of the Delta Charter-Centreville game will face No. 2 LaSalle.
