Delta Charter’s softball team will host a jamboree Saturday in preparation for the 2022 season.

 The jamboree starts with Delta Charter taking on Block at 1 p.m.

Each game will last three innings.

Delta Charter and Red River face off at 2 p.m.

Block and Red River meet at 3 p.m. in the final game.

Delta Charter opens its season at Red River Charter on February 21.

“Red River is a new school, and I knew how hard it was for us to get games when we started out,” said Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Beach.

 

