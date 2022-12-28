Delta Charter’s Lady Storm cruised to an easy pre-Christmas win over General Trass, while the Delta Charter boys were outscored 20-9 in the third quarter in a 60-52 loss to the Panthers in Ferriday Thursday.
In the girls contest, Delta Charter jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter advantage.
“That was the game plan,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “We wanted to jump on them early.”
Delta Charter kept the pressure up as the Lady Storm outscored the Lady Panthers 20-6 in the second quarter and 17-4 in the third period.
Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 31 points, grabbing six rebounds.
Chyann Lee added 13 points, while Carlee Short added 10.
In the boys contest, the Storm led 14-13 after one period and 29-22 at halftime.
General Trass took a 42-38 lead after three quarters.
The Storm stayed close throughout the final period, being outscored 18-14 despite shooting 27 percent from the field.
Tyrin Singleton led Delta Charter with 23 points.
Ronald Ellis scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Jalen Watson added 10 points.
“They were just too big and athletic for us,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “We made a lot of turnovers in the third quarter when thy started trapping us. The only way to beat a trap is to slow down. There’s always someone open. We were trying to speed it up. But this type of game was good for us getting ready for district.”
Delta Charter boys and girls face Madison Thursday in the final day of the Sicily Island Tournament.
The Storm host Delhi Charter January 10 before welcoming Sicily Island on January 13.
