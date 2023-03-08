Delta Charter splits at tourney By Joey Martin Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s baseball team went 1-1 at the Oberlin Tournament this past weekend.The Storm fell to Lake Arthur 17-2 Friday before defeating Fairview 26-9 Saturday.“That was a statement game, being able to bounce back from a bad game,” said Delta Charter coach Nicholas Kennedy. “We took care of business Saturday.” Lake Arthur is ranked No. 10 in Division IV non-select. The Tigers are 7-2.Lake Arthur scored three runs in the first and second innings six in the third and five in the fifth.Sophomore Aleck O’neillion had three hits and drove in five runs for the Tigers.Delta Charter committed five errors in the contest.Cason Conner struck out five and walked five for Lake Arthur.Against Fairview out of Grant, Ethan Keith led the Storm at the plate with four hits and six runs batted in.Jaden Jones doubled and singled twice.Tyrin Singleton and Kyle Whatley doubled and singled.Hayden Murray drove in a run with a single.Delta Charter, 3-2, is currently ranked No. 21 in Division IV select. Southern Lab of Baton Rouge is currently ranked No. 1 in Divison IV select, while Ouachita Christian holds down the second spot and Glenbrook is sitting at No. 3.Delhi Charter, considered the favorite in the Storm’s district, is 6-1 and sitting at No. 10 in Divison IV select.Delta Charter’s scheduled game at Avoyelles Charter Monday was postponed because Avoyelles Charter’s boys basketball team is in the playoffs.Avoyelles Charter is the No. 1 seed in Division V select.The Vikings face No. 2 Family Christian Friday in Lake Charles for the championship.The Storm baseball team hosts Union Parish Thursday.The Farmers are 1-4 on the season.The teams will play a varsity game only at 5 p.m.Delta Charter welcomes Buckeye on Tuesday.Buckeye is ranked No. 3 in Division II select.Delta Charter will compete in the Grace Christian Tournament on Friday March 14.’The Storm will play Peabody at 3 p.m. and Grace Christian.at 7:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Transportation Cricket Meteorology Job Market Games And Toys Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library hosts virtual review Mar 1, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “Charles Krauthammer, The Making of a Wise… Read moreLibrary hosts virtual review Women's conference scheduled this weekend Mar 1, 2023 Women of Honor Women's Conference will be held Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 in Ferriday. Read moreWomen's conference scheduled this weekend AARP course slated for library Mar 1, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will host the “AARP” Smart Driver’s Course from 8:30… Read moreAARP course slated for library
