Delta Charter dropped a crucial District 4-1A game to Delhi Charter in Delhi Thursday, falling to the Gators, 9-6.
“They are a good team, and very well coached,” said Delta Charter head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “We hit the ball well, but sometimes things just don’t work out. I’m extremely proud of these boys because they battled.”
Delhi Charter now has the inside track for hosting the district tournament April 10-13.
Layton Mullins led Delta Charter with three hits.
Davis Cooper, Ethan Keith, Lawson Reyes and Kyle Whatley had one hit each.
Keith pitched 5 2/3 innings.
He had five walks and hit a batter, giving up only two earned runs.
“Ethan pitched well enough to keep us in the game,” Kennedy said.
The Gators rebounded with a 14-2 win over Delhi Monday in Ferriday.
“That gave us a chance to get back in the groove,” Kennedy said. “We got our confidence back.”
Tyrin Singleton, Hayden Murray and Layton Mullins each pitched two innings in the contest.
All Storm players had hits, while Mullins, Singleton and Davis Cooper drove in two runs each.
Delta Charter defeated Block 17-2 Saturday in Ferriday.
The game was originally scheduled for Jonesville, but Block asked to play at Delta Charter.
Layton Mullins was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Storm.
Hayden Murray, Kyle Whatley and Will Wiley each had three hits in three at-bats for teh Storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.