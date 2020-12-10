Delta Charter split a pair of games with Delhi Charter Friday in Ferriday as the Lady Storm picked up their second straight win with a 41-28 victory over the Lady Gators, while Delta Charter's boys fell to Delhi Charter 42-41.
Delta Charter stormed out to a 15-5 first quarter lead before the Lady Gators pulled to within 24-19 at halftime.
The Lady Storm outscored the Lady Gators 8-7 in the third quarter and 9-2 in the final period.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 19 points, while Carlee Short added eight.
Blaney was 3-of-8 from the 3-point line.
"The girls are getting better each practice and each game," said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis.
Delta Charter led Delhi Charter most of the game before the Gators took the lead with four seconds remaining.
Delta Charter was unable to get off a shot at the end.
"We should have lost by 20 the way we played," said Delta Charter coach Geary Crawford. "We turned the ball over too many times instead of trying to hold it."
Thess Baker scored 11 for Delta Charter, while Trace Miller added eight.
Delta Charter was scheduled to play Cathedral Thursday, but that game was canceled because Cathedral had positive COVID-19 result among its players.
The Storm hosts Epps Friday.
Delta Charter's home game with Block Tuesday has been canceled because Block is under quarantine.
The Storm host Family Community Christian School December 17.
