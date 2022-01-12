Delta Charter splits with General Trass By Joey Martin Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter split a pair of games with General Trass in Ferriday Friday.The Lady Storm defeated the Lady Panthers 50-10.General Trass led Delta Charter 4-3 after one period before the Lady Storm outscored the Lady Panthers 27-0 in the second quarter. Delta Charter outscored General Trass 20-6 in the final period.“It was a crazy game,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. “We were able to play a lot of girls.”Chyann Lee led Delta Charter with 13 points. Roniya Ellis added 12, Jaden Boystun 11 and Carlee Short 10.General Trass’ boys defeated Delta Charter 65-51. The Panthers led 21-13 after one period and 40-22 at halftime.Tyrin Singleton and Ronald Ellis Jr., led Delta Charter with 17 points each, while Jestin Garrison added 10.“We played bad,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “We’ve been up and down with this young boys. Bu that’s growing pains. We’re going to keep plugging.”Delta Charter hosts St. Frederick Friday. its District 2-1A opener. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Delta Boys Trass Sport Panthers Ronald Ellis Jr. Lady Storm Chyann Lee Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY VLE Dec 22, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH LIBRARY visited Vidalia Lower Elementary with Mrs. Linda Hollis reading Chr… Read more CCCF still accepting donations Dec 22, 2021 The Concordia Christmas Charity Fund Drive for 2021 is still accepting donations for this ye… Read more Ferriday Garden Club Dec 22, 2021 Ferriday Garden Club held their annual Christmas luncheon on December 9, at the beautifully … Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe to host Sterlington in season opener next 2 seasonsMitchell draws opponent in West Monroe mayor’s raceNeville lands 5 players on Class 4A All-StateCarroll locks down West Monroe in 61-53 Redden victoryRebels rebound with Wossman victoryColleagues, friends remember Ensminger’s honesty, integritySterlington's Doty earns Class 3A Coach of the YearLions attack early in Carroll victory2021 All-Parish Football TeamMathis seeking second straight championship with Alabama Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
