Delta Charter split a pair of games with General Trass in Ferriday Friday.

The Lady Storm defeated the Lady Panthers 50-10.

General Trass led Delta Charter 4-3 after one period before the Lady Storm outscored the Lady Panthers 27-0 in the second quarter.

Delta Charter outscored General Trass 20-6 in the final period.

“It was a crazy game,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. “We were able to play a lot of girls.”

Chyann Lee led Delta Charter with 13 points. Roniya Ellis added 12, Jaden Boystun 11 and Carlee Short 10.

General Trass’ boys defeated Delta Charter 65-51.

The Panthers led 21-13 after one period and 40-22 at halftime.

Tyrin Singleton and Ronald Ellis Jr., led Delta Charter with 17 points each, while Jestin Garrison added 10.

“We played bad,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “We’ve been up and down with this young boys. Bu that’s growing pains. We’re going to keep plugging.”

Delta Charter hosts St. Frederick Friday.

 its District 2-1A opener.

   

