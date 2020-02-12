Delta Charter split a pair of games at Sicily Island Friday, with the girls cruising to a 60-26 win while the Storm boys fell 66-56.
Delta Charter's girls led 8-5 after one period and 35-17 at halftime.
"We're still not getting four quarters out of the girls," said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. "We have to play tougher. We're playing too soft."
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 24 points, while Shyvlie Blaney added 20.
The Lady Storm are sitting at No. 21 in the Class A power rankings.
"We've got tough games remaining, but we need to finish strong," Ellis said.
Delta Charter's boys fell to Sicily Island 64-56.
"It was probably our second-worst game of the year," said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. "We missed 13 free throws, which is not like us. It was just a bad night. We didn't play team ball and didn't hustle."
The Storm led 19-14 after the first period, but Sicily Island cut that lead to 28-26 at halftime.
The Tigers outscored the Storm 17-13 in the third period and 21-15 in the final quarter.
Delta Charter is sitting at No. 21 in the Class 2A power rankings.
"We have to execute, that's the bottom line," Crawford said. "We can play with anybody. As long as there is time on the clock, we believe we can pull it out."
Delta Charter hosted Delhi Tuesday night. Those results are in the A section.
The Storm closes out regular season play Thursday at home against Cedar Creek.
