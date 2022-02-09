Delta Charter split a pair of games with Sicily Island as the Lady Storm defeated the Lady Tigers 54-21, while the Delta Charter boys fell 50-40.

The Lady Storm raced out to a 16-2 lead after the first quarter and led 30-9 at halftime.

Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 14 points.

Carlee Short added 13.

“The girls came out focused,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis Jr.  

Delta Charter’s girls are ranked at No. 18 in the Class 1A power rankings.

“We just need to take care of business and play our best ball right now,” Ellis said.

Delta Charter’s boys trailed Sicily Island 12-5 in the first quarter and 25-9 at halftime.

The Storm was led by Amorian Grey with 12 points. Ronald Ellis Jr., added 11.

“We just have to get some consistency,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “We dug ourselves a big hole in the first half.”

The Storm are sitting at No. 14 in the Class A power rankings. The top 16 host a first round playoff game.

“We just have to get some wins to secure the first round home game,” Crawford said.

Delta Charter boys and girls   host Tensas Thursday in the final regular season game for the girls.

Delta Charter’s boys host Block Tuesday and play at Sicily Island February 17 in their final regular season games.

  

