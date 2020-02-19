Delta Charter split a pair of games in its final regular season game Thursday in Ferriday as the Storm boys defeated Cedar Creek 65-40, while the Lady Storm fell 67-47.
Delta Charte’s boys led Cedar Creek 13-10 after one period before dominating the Cougars in the second quarter 18-4 for a 31-14 halftime advantage.
“We played a lot better defense,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “This gives us good momentum going into the playoffs.”
Kavarius Whitehead led the Storm with 27 points. Ny’Kell Brooks added 17 and Trace Miller 10.
Delta Charter will now await to find its first-round playoff opponent for next week.
Delta Charter’s game at Epps on Tuesday was cancelled by Epps.
“We’re going to focus now on the playoffs and prepare the postseason.
The Lady Storm fell to Cedar Creek 67-47.
Shyvlie Blaney scored 31 points for the second time this season, hitting seven 3-pointers.
“They have a good team,” said Delta Charter head coach Ronald Ellis. “We just have to get focused on the playoffs now.”
Delta Charter’s girls travels to East Beauregard in Deridder Thursday in a first-round playoff contest.
