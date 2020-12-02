Delta Charter's boys and girls basketball teams picked up their first wins of the season in Jonesville Tuesday, as the Lady Storm defeated Block 39-30, while the Delta Charter boys defeated Block 51-37.
Trace Miller led the Storm with 17 points, while Thess Baker and Amir Cooper added 12 each.
The Lady Storm led Block 15-8 after one period, but the Lady Bears pulled to within 17-16 at halftime.
Delta Charter outscored Block 13-4 in the third quarter.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 33 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.