Delta Charter’s Tyrin Singleton scored a career high 31 points as the Storm defeated Family Community Christian School 63-42 Thursday in Winnsboro.
The Lady Storm, led by Chyann Lee’s career high 19 points, pulled out a 43-41 win over the Lady Warriors.
Delta Charter’s boys trailed FCCS 10-8 after one period before outscoring the Warriors 21-8 in the second quarter and 18-11 in the third quarter.
Ronald Ellis added 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Delta Charter.
Delta Charter’s girl trailed FCCS 20-16 at halftime.
Roniya Ellis added 14 points for the Lady Storm, while Makayla Matthews grabbed nine rebounds.
Delta Charter dropped two games to Claiborne Christian Friday in Ferriday.
Ronald Ellis led the Storm with 28 points, while Tyrin Singleton added 14.
The Lady Storm fell to the Lady Crusaders 30-27.
Delta Charter’s girls outscored Claiborne Christian 16-12 in the second half.
“That was a tough win for us, but I’m proud of the girls for pulling that one out,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis.
Delta Charter hosts Union Parish Friday.
Union’s Lady Farmers are 7-1 on the season, with their only loss to Ruston.
Union boys are 4-4 on the season.
Delta Charter dropped a pair of games against Union in Ferriday November 22. sThe Lady Storm fell to Union 50-32.
“We came out intimidated by their size,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “We went to man-to-man in the third quarter and began to cut into their lead. They figured out we could play with them, but it was too late.”
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 21 points, while Chyann Lee added eight.
Delta Charter’s boys fell to Union 67-47.
“We just didn’t play well, and that’s on me,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “But we are going to keep working hard.”
Ronald Ellis Jr., led the Storm with 22 points. Tyrin Singleton added 12 and Juvari Singleton eight.
