Delta Charter swept a pair of games from Family Community Christian School December 14 in Ferriday.
The game was pushed back a day because of stormy weather.
The Lady Storm, ranked No. 8 in Division Select Power Rankings, outscored FCCS 30-10 in the second half to post a 52-32 win.
The Lady Warriors led 15-7 after the first quarter before Delta Charter tied the game at 22-22 at halftime.
Roniya Ellis led Delta Chater with 29 points.Chyann Lee added eight.
Mikayla Matthews totaled 13 rebounds, eight on the offensive end.
“We missed about nine uncontested layups in the first half,” said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. “They just would not fall. The girls played hard. Once they got going and the shots starting falling we were able to pull away.”
Delta Charter’s boys outscored FCCS 24-4 in the first quarter in cruising to a 65-31 win.
Tyrin Singleton led Delta Charter with 22 points while Ronald Ellis Jr., added 21 points and Jalen Watson 11.
“I told them I didn’t want them wasting their energy playing hard and then turning the ball over,” said Storm head coach Geary Crawford. “We played half court defense, then ran the court when we got a turnover. It worked for us. They guys played hard.”
Delta Charter dropped two games to Union on Friday.
The Storm boys fell to Union 60-44.
Ronald Ellis led the way with 15, while Tyrin Singleton added 13.
