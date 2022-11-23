Delta Charter sweeps Jena By Joey Martin Nov 23, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delta Charter’s boys and girls picked up their first wins of the season as the Lady Storm defeated Jena 38-32, while DC’s boys posted a 65-59 win over Jena at the Marksville Tournament Monday.The boys’ contest was the opening game for the Storm, which just finished football.Jena led the Storm 25-24 at halftime. “We made some mistakes, but the boys played hard the entire game,” said Storm assistant coach Ronald Ellis.Tyrin Singleton led Delta Chatter with 23 points. Jaydon Griffin added 18, Ronald Ellis Jr., 11 and Juvari Singleton nine.The Lady Storm improved their record to 1-2 with the win.The Lady Giants led 20-17 at halftime.“We came out sluggish,” said Ellis, the head coach of the girls. “It was cold and the floor was slippery. We made some free throws, hit some key basketball and stopped their runs.” Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 18 points, while Chyann Lee added 13.Delta Charter’s girls basketball team fell to West Feliciana 57-40 Thursday in Ferriday.“We just came out sluggish” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “We had more energy against Peabody. We talked about it, and they know they need to pick it up.”West Feliciana led 16-10 after one period and 24-16 at halftime. The Lady Saints outscored the Lady Storm 33-24 in the second half.Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 27 points, while Chyann Lee added six.Ellis sank three 3-pointers, collected five rebounds and blocked three shots.Delta Charter faced Union Parish on Tuesday in Farmerville.Delta Charter plays at Family Christian on Tuesday. Tags Lady Storm Jena Roniya Ellis Ronald Ellis Jr. Sport Basketball Delta Win NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! 