After Sicily Island canceled its game with Delta Charter scheduled for Friday, Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis reached out to Jena, eventually scheduling a game Thursday at Jena.
The change paid off for Delta Charter boys and girls teams picked up wins against the 3A school.
"Those were big wins for us," Ellis said.
The Lady Storm are currently just outside of hosting a first-round playoff game.
"That win was big for us," Ellis said.
Delta Charter's girls outscored Jena 31-21 in the second half to defeat the Lady Giants 52-43 Thursday in Jena.
Shyvlie Blaney scored 32 points to lead the Lady Storm.
Carlee Short added eight and Tiara Jefferson and Cyann Lee six each.
"Tiara had a good game before she fouled and then Carlee really stepped up," Ellis said.
Delta Charter's boys defeated Jena 54-46.
Trace Miller led the Storm with 17 points.
Semaj Davis added nine and Tyrin Singleton seven.
"We finally were able to put a complete game together," said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. "This was big for our confidence. If we can limit our turnovers we can play with anybody."
Delta Charter travels to Cedar Creek Friday.
