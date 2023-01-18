Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Delta Charter swept a pair of games from Sicily Island Friday in Ferriday
The Storm boys jumped out to an 18-2 first quarter lead, extending that lead to 40-4 at halftime in a 58-15 win.
Tyrin Singleton led Delta Charter with a game-high 20 points and Ronald Ellis Jr. added 17 points.
Despite the score, Delta Charter boys head coach Geary Crawford was not happy with the effort from his team.
“The hardest part about those games is the kids staying focused,” Crawford said. “They know they can make a ton of mistakes, and still win big. That’s the type of game you need to practice execution. We didn’t even run one fast break properly. We have to learn to stay focused.”
Delta Charter boys are sitting at No. 21 in Division IV select with a 5-11 record.
The top 24 teams advance to the playoffs.
“I told the guys we have to get it done over the next two weeks or we will be turning in our uniforms in three weeks,” Crawford said.
Delta Charter’s girls led Sicily Island 13-0 after one period and 27-2 at halftime.
Roniya Ellis paced the Lady Storm with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Chyann Lee added 15
The Lady Storm improved to 11-8 overall and 2-0 in district play.
Delta Charter girls are ranked No. 9 in Division IV select with an 11-8 record.
“We have never finished in the top 10, so that’s something we are certainly shooting for,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis.”Right now I’m satisfied with how we are playing, but we need to continue to get better.”
Delta Charter hosted Peabody today (Wednesday) in a girls only game. The Lady Warshorses are coached by former Vidalia High Player of the Year Gary Stewart.
