Delta Charter tipped off District 2-1A play with a sweep of St. Frederick of Monroe Friday in Ferriday.
The Lady Storm posted a 57-31 win, while Delta Charter’s boys defeated St. Fred 47-41.
The Lady Storm jumped out to a 18-5 first quarter lead, as DCS made it difficult for the Lady Warriors to cross the mid-court line with full court pressure.
“We try to force teams to play faster,” said Delta Charter head coach Ronald Ellis. “We we run our press right, we get easy points. They are learning to trust each other and rotate better. We still have some tweaking to do.”
The turnovers led to 3-point shots and easy layups.
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 24 points.
Mikayla Matthews added 11 and Chyann Lee eight.
Delta Charter’s boys had a tougher time, trailing St. Fred 9-7 after one period and 19-18 at halftime.
The Storm outscored the Warriors 18-6 in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Amir Cooper led the Storm with 18 points. Ronald Ellis Jr., added 12 and Amorian Grey 11.
“Our goal was to win our first district game and we did that,” said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford. “It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. We have to continue to work on our trap. Being small, but having five bal-handlers gives us something others team do not have. We have go use that to our advantage.”
