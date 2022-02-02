Delta Charter swept by Delhi By Joey Martin Feb 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter dropped a pair of games to Delhi Friday in Ferriday.The Lady Storm fell to the Lady Bears 63-53.“We played well at times,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “We just need more consistency.” Delhi led 13-12 after the first period, but outscored the Lady Storm 22-10 in the second period for a 35-22 advantage.Delta Charter pulled to within 42-36 at the end of three periods, but the Lady Bears outscored the Lady Storm 21-17 in the final period.Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 22 points.Carlee Short added 17 and Chyann Lee 11.The Lady Storm are ranked No. 16 in the Class A power rankingsDelta Charter’s boys fell to Delhi 77-39. “That was the worst performance we had in about two year,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “We just played bad.”Delhi led 25-15 at the end of the first quarter and 46-21 at halftime.Amorian Grey was the lone Storm player in double figures with 11 points.Delhi had five players in double figures led by Eric Washington with 18 points.The Storm, 9-15, are ranked No. 13 in Class A power rankings.Delta Charter plays at River Oaks in Monroe on Friday.Delta Charter’s girls travel to West Feliciians on February 8.Delta Charter’s boys and girls end their regular season on February 10 at home against Tensas in District 2-1A games.The playoff bracket will be released February 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Fire chiefs advise on indoor heating safety Jan 26, 2022 Heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires in the United States, according … Read more Bryan’s Marine celebrates 35 years in business Jan 26, 2022 Husband and wife team, Doyle and Bertha Bryan, started an outboard engine shop in 1986 with … Read more Trinity to distribute COVID-19 home test kits Jan 21, 2022 Monday January 24 from 9 a.m. -11a.m., Trinity Medical will issue COVID-19 Home Test Kits to… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe names Davis as offensive coordinatorUPDATED: Lawsuit: Nance not resident of West Monroe, ineligible candidate for mayorSterlington's Tucker eclipses 1,000-point markWPD continues to miss 911 callsWest Monroe woman accused of removing clothing, disturbing peaceOuachita vs. OCS set for 2022 football seasonWMPD arrests man for battering children, man's wife for obstructionAuditors step in after aldermen reject Ferriday budgetMARTIN: Compelling matchups flood local non-district schedulesSplit championships remain after 5A vote Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLetter to the Editor: The loss of good friends (1)Split championships remain after 5A vote (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.