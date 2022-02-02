Delta Charter dropped a pair of games to Delhi Friday in Ferriday.

The Lady Storm fell to the Lady Bears 63-53.

“We played well at times,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. “We just need more consistency.”

Delhi led 13-12 after the first period, but outscored the Lady Storm 22-10 in the second period for a 35-22 advantage.

Delta Charter pulled to within 42-36 at the end of three periods, but the Lady Bears outscored the Lady Storm 21-17 in the final period.

Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 22 points.

Carlee Short added 17 and Chyann Lee 11.

The Lady Storm are ranked No. 16 in the Class A power rankings

Delta Charter’s boys fell to Delhi 77-39.

“That was the worst performance we had in about two year,” said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. “We just played bad.”

Delhi led 25-15 at the end of the first quarter and 46-21 at halftime.

Amorian Grey was the lone Storm player in double figures with 11 points.

Delhi had five players in double figures led by Eric Washington with 18 points.

The Storm, 9-15, are ranked No. 13 in Class A power rankings.

Delta Charter plays at River Oaks in Monroe on Friday.

Delta Charter’s girls travel to West Feliciians on February 8.

Delta Charter’s boys and girls end their regular season on February 10 at home against Tensas in District 2-1A games.

The playoff bracket will be released February 13.

