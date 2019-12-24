Delta Charter’s boys and girls dropped home games to Port Gibson Friday at Delta Charter.
Delta Charter’s boys led throughout most of its contest before the Blue Waves came back for a 55-54 win.
Port Gibson defeated Delta Charter 69-47 in Port Gibson earlier in the year.
Delta Charter stormed out to a 16-8 lead over the Blue Waves in the first quarter.
The Storm increased its lead to 31-20 at halftime.
Port Gibson outscored Delta Charter 18-10 in the third period to cut the Storm lead to 41-38.
Port Gibson won the game in the last second on a driving shot to the goal.
The Lady Storm led Port Gibson 15-9 after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime.
But the Lady Blue Waves outscored Delta Charter 23-10 in the third quarter and 10-4 in the final period for a 51-36 victory.
“They came out in the second half much more aggressive,” said Delta Charter head coach Ronald Ellis. “We allowed way too many easy shots. Chyann Lee had one of her best games for us, but overall we just appeared to give it up in the second half.”
Delta Charter competes in the Sicily Island Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Delta Charter boys and girls face Block High on Thursday around 6:40 p.m..
The Lady Storm face Sicily Island Friday at noon.
Delta Charter’s girlss face Ferriday Saturday at 4 p.m.
Delta Charter’s boys face Tensas Saturday at 5:20 p.m.
Vidalia High’s boys and girls are also competing in the tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.