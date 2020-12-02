Delta Charter's boys and girls are still seeking their first wins after both teams fell to Adams County Christian for the second time in less than a week.
On Monday in Natchez, Delta Charter's girls fell to ACCS 54-40.
The Lady Rebels led 21-6 after one period and 33-17 at halftime.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 28 points, while Tiara Jefferson added 10.
"We played much better than we did the first time we played AC," said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis. "We're young and playing tentative, but they are improving."
Delta Charter boys led ACCS 9-0 before the Rebels went on a run and won by 20.
"It was brutal," said Delta Charter head coach Geary Crawford. "It got completely out of hand."
Thess Baker had a triple double for the Storm.
Delta Charter dropped a pair of games in its season-opener, dropping two games to Adams County Christtan School on November 24.
The Lady Storm fell to ACCS 46-31.
Shyvlie Blaney led the Lady Storm with 21 points.
Delta Charter's boys fell to ACCS 53-47.
ACCS jumped out to a 14-0 lead.
"We have had football players out so it's been tough practicing five-on-five," said AC head coach Geary Crawford. "Once our guys settled down they played better."
Thess Baker led the Storm with 18 points while Trace Miller added 12.
Delta Charter's girls fell to West Feliciana 63-35 on November 25. There was no boys game.
Shamira Jarrels scored 34 points to lead the Lady Saints.
Blaney led Delta Charter with 22 points.
Delta Charter faced Block Tuesday night in Jonesville.
The results of that contest are in today’s A section.
Delta Charter hosts Delhi Charter Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.