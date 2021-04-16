Delta Charter’s tennis team is hosting a Division IV Region II Tennis Tournament Monday and Tuesday involving 11 teams at the Recreation District No. 3 Tennis Court.
Joining Delta Charter will be Academy of the Sacred Heart of Grand Coteau, Westminster Christian, Grace Christian, Hathaway, Lacassine, Opelousas Catholic, Sacred Heart, St. Edmund, University Academy and Avoyelles Public Charter.
The brackets will be released Friday night.
Play begins Monday at 8:30 a.m.
Semifinals and finals will be Tuesday.
More than 100 high school tennis players will be participating.
Singles players for Delta Charter are Bella Dawkins, Olivia Lancaste and Kenneth Roberts. Doubles players are Cailey Geoghagen and Saige Smith; Randa White and Natalie Hargis, Peyton Atkins and Jaci McFarland and Aidan Ferguson and Ruger Burnette.
