Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Tonight
Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Delta Charter fell behind quickly at Plain Dealing High Friday night, but it was all Storm right after as DCS cruised to a 54-8 win Friday night.
Plain Dealing scored on its first play of the game.
“We got off to a slow start, but played pretty good football after that,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “Our offense moved the ball well. Juvari Singleton and Otis Bates both ran well, and we threw the ball pretty well. “Our defense stepped up after the first score. Overall it was a really good team effort.”
Delta Charter junior quarterback Juvari Singleton had a monster game, rushing the ball 10 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns.
Singleton also completed 4-of-6 passes for 80 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.
Otis Bates rushed the ball 11 times for 113 yards.
Tyrin Singleton had two catches for 35 yards.
Delta Charter hosts River Oaks Friday.
Wheeler was waiting Wednesday on results from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association on an appeal from all Concordia Parish football teams who were placed into the Select category for the postseason.
The LHSAA was hearing appeals from dozens of schools in the state who were ruled Select.
Delta Charter is a charter school, but is restricted in its acceptance of students because of a law suit brought by the Concordia Parish School Board.
Vidalia and Ferriday were ruled Select because of Concordia Parish Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.