Delta Charter’s Mady Grover won the triple jump at the Franklin Parish Invitational with a leap of 33 feet, 6 inches, while placing second in the long jump at 15 feet, 10 inches last week in Winnsboro.
Delta Charter’s Roniya Ellis won the high jump at 4 feet, 7 inches.
Ronald Ellis placed third in the 300-hurdles at 51.49, fourth in the 110-hurdles at 199.97 and sixth in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Mady Grover was fourth in the 200-meters at 29.68 and eighth in the 100-meter dash at 14.36.
Taylor Ferguson finished ninth at 400-run at 1:29.86.
Harlem Gilmore placed fourth in the 400-dash at 59.53, while Jeremiah Nelson was eighth at 1:07.95.
Gilmore placed fifth in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.
Jaydon Griffin placed sixth in the 200-dash at 26.18, while Ellis was eighth at 26.95.
Griffin placed seventh in the long jump at 18 feet.
Sydney Sharp finished fourth in the javelin at 63 feet, 6 inches.
Noah Skipper placed ninth in the javelin at 97 feet, 10 inches.
Kenzeria Glasper placed fifth in the shot put at 27 feet, 5 inches, and seventh in the discus at 57 feet, 2 inches.
Kenadi Hargrave was eighth in the shot put at 25 feet.
Jalen Ivy was sixth in the boys discus at 83 feet. 2 inches, while Makai Johnson placed ninth at 75 feet, 9 inches.
Aidan Ferguson placed 10th in the shot put at 33 feet, 9 inches, while Noah Skipper was 12th at 31 feet, 7 inches.
Justin Thomas of Delta Charter placed sixth in the triple jump at 27 feet.
Delta Charter qualified in nine different events at the district track meet in Delhi on Monday.
Those participants finished in the top four to advance to the Class 1A Regionals Tuesday at Ouachita Chrisitan School in Monroe.
State will be held in May at LSU.
Delta Charter School is sending track team members to regionals in nine different events after competing at the district Monday meet Monday at Delhi.
Mady Grover won the long jump at 16 feet, 6 inches and captured the triple jump at 31 feet, 11 inches.
Roniya Ellis finished second in the high jump, while Sydney Sharp was second in the javelin.
Third place finishers were Noah Skipper and Kenzeria Glasper in the shot put, Jalen Ivy in the discus, Titus Harrell in the javelin and Ronald Ellis in the 300-hurdles.
Finishing fourth in district were Chyann Lee in the long jump, Justin Thomas in the triple jump, Aidan Ferguson and Kennadi Hargrave in the shootout, Clay Roberson in the javelin, Ronald Ellis in the 110-hurdles, Chyann Lee in the 100-dash and Harlem Gilmore in the 300-hurdles.
Regionals will be held Tuesday at Ouachita Christian in Monroe.
