Delta Charter finished its regular season with a 48-12 win over Block in Jonesville.
The Storm finished the year at 5-4, and are ranked No. 21, and will travel to No. 12 Henson Memorial Friday for a first-round playoff game.
“Overall I thought we were able to navigate through the regular season fairly well,” said Storm head coach Blake Wheeler. “You always look back at the ones that got away. The Lakeview and Delhi games are games I thought we could have won. We could have finished 7-2, but that’s part of the growing process.”
Delta Charter quarterback Juvari Singleton returned behind center after missing the Delhi Charter game with an ankle injury.
Singleton was 4-of-6 for 94 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed five times for 77 yards and two more scores.
Otis Bates carried the ball 12 times for 156 yards and two TDs., adding to conversion runs.
Jaydon Griffin caught a 73-yard TD pass from Singleton, while Tyrin Singleton caught two passes for 19 yards and a touchdown, and added a conversion catch.
“Our offensive line played fantastic,” Wheeler said. “And it was good to see Juvari moving around the way he did. He’s a tough kid. Otis ran the ball well, and had some huge holes to run through. We went in and took care of business. I was pleased with the effort.”
Davis Cooper led the Storm defense with eight tackles on the night.
Gunner Smith collected an interception.
Block ended its season at 1-9 under first-year coach Sa’Mel Washington.
“I feel the guys gave all they had for the most part,” Washington said. “I’m looking forward to having them the off-season, next spring and all summer. I’m looking forward to next season.”
