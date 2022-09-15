Delta Charter improved to 2-0 on the season as the Storm defeated River Oaks 16-6 Friday in Ferriday.
While most schools in north Louisiana were delayed by lightning or heavy rain, River Oaks and Delta Charter had an hour delay after a Storm player was injured the first quarter.
Delta Charter junior Jaylen Watson went down after a hit. There was no ambulance at the game, so the game was stopped until an ambulance arrived from Woodville, 30 minutes later.
Watson was treated for a severe stinger, and was home on Saturday with no serious injury.
Delta Charter’s defense held River Oaks to 182 yards of total offense.
“That was a good win for us,” said Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler. “Our defense played really well. We preached all week about being disciplined and following your assignments, and the guys did a good job of that.”
Storm quarterback Juvari Singleton was 12-of-19 for 99 yards and a touchdowns, and also rushed 18 times for 126 yards and a TD.
Otis Bates had six carries for 23 yards.
Tyrin Singleton caught eight passes for 67 yards and a TD.
Ron Ellis caught three passes for 20 yards.
Levi Harrell had five tackles and two sacks.
River Oaks was without its top two rushers, as Wesley Payne was injured in the jamboree, and Jack Skipper rolled his ankle in practice.
Payne also plays safety and Skipper linebacker.
Peyton Odom finished with 113 yards on 13 carries.
“Peyton Odom is a war daddy,” said River Oaks head coach Daniel Vanderberg.
River Oaks’ only score came on a 69-yard kickoff return by Damarious Burns.]
Odom also led the Mustangs on the defensive side with six solo tackles and five assists.
Gus Wright had five solo stops and four assists.
River Oaks finished with 182 yards in total offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.