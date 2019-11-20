Delta Charter won its second-ever playoff game as the Storm, ranked No. 19, upset No. 14 Plain Dealing 42-38 Friday in Plain Dealing. The playoff win was the first for Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler at DCS. “It means so much to get that first win with these players and these coaches,” Wheeler said. “I can’t say enough about this group.” In a game filled with offensive highlights, it was a defensive play near the end of the game that secured the win. Facing fourth-and-three at the Delta Charter 30-yard line trailing 42-38 with 1:20 remaining in the game, the Storm defense dropped the Lion ballcarrier for a loss to secure the win. “I told our guys in the huddle that they will have some rare moments that happen in their lives that they will always remember for the rest of their lives,” Wheeler said. “This is one of those. Go take care of it.” Plain Dealing appeared to be attempting a reverse, but the Storm defense blew the play up, resulting in a loss. “Our defensive line knocked them back a bit,” Wheeler said. “Our guys stayed in position and made the play in the backfield. I had to call a timeout to get everybody settled down. I told them we’ve preached since we got here about doing the little things right. It felt good to call for victory formation and see that time click down to zero.” Plain Dealing scored first with 7:50 remaining in the first quarter to go up 8-0. The Storm answered with a short touchdown run by Kavarius Whitehead to pull Delta Charter to within 8-6. The Lions went up 16-6 with 1:19 remaining remaining in the first quarter. Tre Griffin returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to pull the Storm to within 16-12. Clay Roberson recovered a Plain Dealing fumble which led to a 12-yard TD run by Kavarius Whitehead to pull the Storm within 24-20 with 4:16 remaining in the second quarrier. Delta Charter took its first lead on the opening drive of the third quarter make it 26-24 with 7:20 remaining. Plain Dealing went up 32-26 with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter. The Storm regained the lead at 34-32 with 9:20 remaining in the game. Plain Dealing scored with 6:30 remaining for a 38-34 advantage before the Storm scored the winning touchdown with 4:28 remaining. Whitehead finished with 90 rushing yards on 20 carries, scoring four touchdowns. He also completed a 9-yard pass to Ny’Kell Brooks. Griffin finished with 151 rushing yards on 18 carries. “I told the guys on the sideline that they haven’t stopped us all night,” Wheeler said. “Tre was a man on a mission. He did not want to let the seniors down, We were wearing them down and methodically moving the ball down the field. Kavarius did a great job of keeping everyone settled down and communicating with me on what he saw out there. He was amazing. Our offensive line was exceptional and Curtis Bullits did a great job at fullback. And our receivers did a great job blocking.” Cole Beard led Delta Charter with 15 tackles, while Chandler Harrison collected 14 and Carson Cupit 12. “Cole did a great job on both sides of the line and never asked to come out,” Wheeler said. “Chandler wasn’t going to be denied. They looked like they would have a big play and he would come out of nowhere. And Carson made a lot of plays. We had some many players step up.” The winner Friday faces the East I’verville-Grand Lake winner.
