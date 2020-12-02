Even though the rain stopped just minutes before kickoff, the dreariness continued into the night for the Delta Charter football team as the Storm ended its season with a 32-6 loss to LaSalle in a first-round playoff contest.
Storm players just seemed in a funk most of the night. The Storm offense had trouble holding off the bigger LaSalle defense, while the Tiger offense had Delta Charter players off balance most of the night.
LaSalle, the No. 20 seed, was playing with a healthy offensive line for the first time since the second game of the season. The Tigers missed their final two regular season games because of COVID-19.
Delta Charter had won three straight before having to play idle
It's been that kind of season.
There were 10 first-round games where the lower seed won, and several other games that were decided by three points or less.
Delta Charter missed its last three games because of COVID-19 and its head coach Blake Wheeler had to sit out an extra game because of a positive test in his family. This was after having to shut down practice twice before the season started because of COVID cases.
Coaching can be tough enough, but I cannot even imagine coaching during this time. By November I could really see the extra strain put on coaching staffs trying to coach and manage this invisible opponent in COVID which has shaken up sports like nothing else.
Which makes me appreciate even more what Vidalia High accomplished after canceling its first two games and last regular season game even after replacing Delhi Charter with Bossier, which ended up being called off.
For the Vikings, whose lone win was against Madison, to play St. Helena to a 28-16 hard-fought loss in Gillsburg was an impressive feat.
St. Helena has been one of the top four Class 2A teams the past few years.
What Vidalia accomplished through all the turmoil was really amazing. Of all the games canceled this year, the Bossier at Vidalia game at the end was the most disappointing to me because of the strides this Viking team made during the season.
But to go down fighting the way the Vikings ended the season in Michael Norris' first year was quite a statement for the future of Vidalia football.
